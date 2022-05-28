Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Rain will spread across Iowa today, peak tonight, and then gradually decrease Wednesday. See when rain is most likely and what temperatures are expected in our area in our updated forecast.
Friday will be our coolest day in Iowa with temperatures only going up through Monday. A chance of severe storms returns Sunday and Monday. Here's your complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Rain likely for all of Iowa today. Storms are expected in the eastern part of the state and a couple could produce hail and damaging wind. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
For most in the state, Thursday is looking like a drier day than Wednesday. That is not the case for far eastern Iowa though. Find out when the rain chance will end for us in our updated forecast.
