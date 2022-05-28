May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.