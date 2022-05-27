May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Generally fair. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.