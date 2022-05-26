 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

