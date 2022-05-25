This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 51F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
