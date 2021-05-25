 Skip to main content
May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

