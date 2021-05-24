For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
