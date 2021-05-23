This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
