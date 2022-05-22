 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Mostly clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

