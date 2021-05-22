This evening in Waterloo: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, th…
Waterloo folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a …
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 d…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will b…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Models …
Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. …
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. …