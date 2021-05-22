May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.