May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.