This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
