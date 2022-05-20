May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waterloo area. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.