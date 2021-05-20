For the drive home in Waterloo: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Waterloo. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
