Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
