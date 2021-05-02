May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.