May. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.