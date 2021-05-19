This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
