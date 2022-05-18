Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
May. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
