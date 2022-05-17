 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News