Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 58F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.