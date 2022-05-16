May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.