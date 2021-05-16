Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
