This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an i…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to …
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The foreca…
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Partly c…
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the…
Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Exp…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tod…