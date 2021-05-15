May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.