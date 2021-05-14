This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an i…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The foreca…
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to …
Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Partly c…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. …
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the…
Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Exp…