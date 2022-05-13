For the drive home in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
