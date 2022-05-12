This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
The record breaking heat continues today, but a cold front will begin to push into Iowa this evening. Showers and storms look likely with the front and some could be severe. Here's the latest info.
Watch now: Record breaking heat expected Wednesday and Thursday. Severe storms possible in western Iowa
The heat and humidity will be the main story to the east, but the stormy weather is the big story for the western half of the state today and tomorrow. Here's the latest on what to expect both days.
Rain is likely in the Quad Cities today, but not for the rest of Iowa. Saturday is looking nice, but rain will return to the state for Saturday night and Sunday. Here's your complete weekend forecast.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
A cold front has cleared western Iowa, but as it finishes pushing through eastern Iowa, it could produce a few severe storms. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
This evening in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Monday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for…
Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of …
The Waterloo area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of …
Waterloo's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Satur…