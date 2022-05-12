May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

