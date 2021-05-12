 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News