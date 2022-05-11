May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.