This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Good chance of showers and a few storms no matter where you are in Iowa Thursday. Some will be drying out and warming up Friday, but others are in for more of the same. Track our temps and rain here.
Watch now: Record breaking heat expected Wednesday and Thursday. Severe storms possible in western Iowa
The heat and humidity will be the main story to the east, but the stormy weather is the big story for the western half of the state today and tomorrow. Here's the latest on what to expect both days.
Rain is likely in the Quad Cities today, but not for the rest of Iowa. Saturday is looking nice, but rain will return to the state for Saturday night and Sunday. Here's your complete weekend forecast.
A cold front has cleared western Iowa, but as it finishes pushing through eastern Iowa, it could produce a few severe storms. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
This evening in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Monday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for…
Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
The Waterloo area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of …
Waterloo's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Satur…
Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Scatte…