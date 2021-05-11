This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
