 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News