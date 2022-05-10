This evening in Waterloo: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
