May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

