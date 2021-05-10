This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
