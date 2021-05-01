This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
