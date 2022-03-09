 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Overcast. Low 13F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

