Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.