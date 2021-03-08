Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
