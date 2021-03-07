This evening in Waterloo: Mostly clear. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
