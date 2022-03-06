Waterloo's evening forecast: Snow likely. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It will be a cold day in Waterloo Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday. It will give constant coverage of the western U.S. and most of the Pacific Ocean.