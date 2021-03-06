This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds overnight. Low around 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
