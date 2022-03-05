Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Windy at times...showers and thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Sunday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.