Waterloo's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
