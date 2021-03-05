Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.