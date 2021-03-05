 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

Waterloo's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News