Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 42F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.