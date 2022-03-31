 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

