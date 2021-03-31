 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Thursday. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News