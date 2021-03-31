For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Thursday. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Waterloo: Windy and clear early. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds later at night. Low 43F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph.…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expec…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Thursday. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfal…
Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…