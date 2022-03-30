Waterloo's evening forecast: Periods of rain and snow showers in the evening, becoming snow late. Becoming windy. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. About one inch of snow expected. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Thursday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
