Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
