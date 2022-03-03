 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Considerable cloudiness. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

