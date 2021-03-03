 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News