Waterloo's evening forecast: Windy early...thunderstorms likely. Low around 40F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pretty quiet during the day today, but storms look likely tonight in central and western Iowa. Damaging wind gusts and hail cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Winds will be gusting 50 to 55 mph across the state today and could cause isolated power outages. See how long the strong winds will stick around and what temperatures are expected for the weekend.
The gloomy weather continues. Snow will be limited to the western half of the state today, but will make a move to the east Thursday. Find out when it will all finally end in our updated forecast.
Dry in the western part of the state, but rain and snow will linger for the eastern half. Not much wind today, but that will change in a big way for Friday. Here's all the weather info you need.
Watch now: Dry across Iowa today, but the chance for showers and a few severe storms returns Tuesday
While we'll be warming a little Monday and Tuesday across Iowa, another cold front will begin to push into the state Tuesday evening. See when showers and storms are most likely for our area.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of sn…
It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 21F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.…