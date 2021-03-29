Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Windy and clear early. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds later at night. Low 43F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waterloo area. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.