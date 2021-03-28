Waterloo's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
