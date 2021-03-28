 Skip to main content
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

